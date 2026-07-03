Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
36  WX Alerts
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Family remembers Henrico man killed in hit-and-run: 'He was the life of the party'

Family remembers Henrico man killed in hit-and-run: 'He was the life of the party'
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia family is mourning the loss of the man police say was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his motorized wheelchair early Sunday morning, as they push for justice on what would have been his 66th birthday Thursday.

Henrico police say Larry Wilkerson was struck near Nine Mile Road and Echo Avenue. The driver did not stop. Authorities have since charged 21-year-old Edenilson Chen-Martinez and a 17-year-old in connection with the crash.

His niece, Shirlai Wilkerson, described her uncle as someone whose presence filled every room he entered.

"He was the life of the party. He walked in a room, he owned that room. He was a family man," Shirlai said.

SCOTT Larry Wilkerson.png
Larry Wilkerson

For Shirlai, her uncle stepped into a role that went far beyond family.

"My father passed when I was younger, and Larry has been there ever since. I can remember, he was my uncle, but he was a father figure," Shirlai said.

A father of five, proud New Yorker, and car lover, Wilkerson was known for staying active and on the move, something his family says should have been possible without losing his life.

"He did not want to sit in the house, and it's like you should be able to do that with no problem. But unfortunately, things like this happen, and people don't realize that, that person has a family too that's going to be affected by this, and it's traumatic," Shirlai said.

SCOTT Larry Wilkerson 03.png
Larry Wilkerson

The family says they are leaning on each other as they work through their grief.

"We're just really just trying to process this honestly as a family, trying to stick together and be strong," Shirlai said.

As they grieve, the family says their focus is on honoring Wilkerson's life and ensuring he receives justice.

"We just want to know that his life didn't go in vain. He lived a great life ... for the type of person that he was, he deserves some sort of justice in this case," Shirlai said.

SCOTT Larry Wilkerson 02.png
Larry Wilkerson

The family is also asking the community for support during what they describe as a long road ahead.

"Keep us in your prayers. This is going to be a long road, we know, as far as everything that has to go on," Shirlai said.

The family is planning a private celebration of life Friday, remembering Wilkerson not for the way he died, but for how he lived.

Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA