Teenager, man arrested in connection to Henrico hit-and-run that killed man in motorized wheelchair

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old man are both charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning that killed a man in a motorized wheelchair.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Nine Mile Road and Echo Avenue, not far from the Richmond-Henrico line.

Larry Wilkerson, 65, of Henrico County, was killed in the crash.

The teen, who was not identified, and Edenilson Chen-Martinez, 21, of Henrico County, were taken into custody Monday.

The teenager is charged with felony hit-and-run and driving without a license. Chen-Martinez is charged with felony hit-and-run and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone with information about this crash or the vehicle involved should contact Crash Investigator T. Holmes at 804-501-5000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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