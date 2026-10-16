Henrico man says data center construction is causing his home to rattle: 'What are we supposed to do?'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va — A Henrico resident says the construction of a data center project across the street from him is causing his house to shake, raising concerns about potential long-term impacts to his home.

Mark Davis has lived on Elko Road in the eastern part of the county for more than two decades. He said he was initially drawn to the peace and quiet of the area, but said that has since been disrupted.

“It used to be very peaceful out here, even with some road traffic and other stuff, until they started construction across the street for the three data centers that QTS is putting in," Davis said.

When the construction began roughly six months ago, Davis said it brought with it more noise, more traffic, and dust.

“I don't particularly like it. It's regularly aggregating. It's seven days a week, seven to seven," Davis said.

But beyond the daily annoyances of the construction lies a deeper concern.

Davis said the ongoing activity has caused his home to vibrate on multiple occasions over the past several weeks.

“About four weeks ago, [I was] sitting in my front room, doing some stuff on the computer. Next thing I know, I feel the floor vibrating, my chairs vibrating, the desk that I sat my arms on is vibrating. I'm like, 'what the hell?'" Davis said.

He said the rattling can last up to 20 minutes at a time and has varied in intensity.

A Henrico County spokesperson said the vibrations resulted from the "construction of rammed aggregate piers," which will support the building, as well as "other site work."

Davis said he's most worried about the possible structural impacts to his home.

“I don't know whether you've damaged my house or not, or not just mine, but my neighbors' on both sides of me, and we might not know for years. And so, what are we supposed to do? I don’t think you have a right to vibrate somebody’s house. I don’t care what you’re doing," Davis said.

QTS said in a statement to CBS 6 that it has been in communication with Davis regarding his concerns and takes them seriously.

The company said it "can coordinate a residential inspection to provide additional assurance regarding the condition of the home" and is "evaluating additional monitoring and mitigation measures that could be implemented during construction activities."

“I think QTS should put monitors on the perimeters for vibration to see whether or not they're creating the vibrations that potentially would be harmful to people's homes," Davis said.

CBS 6 observed black boxes near the site which appeared to be monitoring tools but has learned those boxes are used to monitor noise, not vibrations.

QTS said all construction activities "are being conducted in accordance with all applicable local requirements," but Davis feels those requirements may not be strong enough.

The county said this project, which is part of the White Oak Technology Park, was approved before Henrico ended by-right zoning for data centers in 2025. That means the project was not subject to a more rigorous review process in which the county could have imposed special conditions.

CBS 6 asked the county what kind of formal oversight measures it has in place or monitoring or limiting vibrations in this kind of situation.

County spokesperson Steve Knockemus did not directly answer that question, but generally said the county regulates all land development through the county code. He added compliance is monitored during construction by staff with various departments and through inspections.

Knockemus said the county building inspection office generally "does not receive many complaints related to vibrations."

Upon completion of the project, Knockemus said "Henrico County is prepared to arrange and pay for a structural engineer to inspect the foundation of Mr. Davis’ home, should QTS decline to do so."

Davis said he is satisfied with that response but has questions about what would happen next if an issue is identified.

“I don't think I would have gotten responses without your station being involved and calling around and start to ask questions," Davis said.

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