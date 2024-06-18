Watch Now
County leaders approve changes that will drastically change Costco store and gas pumps in Henrico

Posted at 9:26 AM, Jun 18, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal from the Costco Corporation to expand its store on West Broad by demolishing several offices on neighboring property. Costco also will address concerns about traffic on Stillman Parkway by studying potential changes to the Stillman entrance and will partner with Henrico to fill the longstanding gap in sidewalk coverage along Springfield Road (State Route 157), subject to approval from the Virginia Department of Transportation. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

