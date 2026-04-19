Enchanted forest dance party in Richmond celebrates trans joy as 'act of resistance'

RICHMOND, Va. — Under a canopy of glowing leaves and twinkling stars, more than 200 people gathered Saturday to celebrate trans joy and raise $75,000 for the Richmond-based nonprofit He She Ze and We.

The organization hosted its fourth annual fundraiser and dance party, transforming the Diversity Richmond facility into an immersive, enchanted forest. Guests enjoyed a live DJ, performances by local drag artists, signature themed cocktails and fairy crowns.

Proceeds from the event directly support the organization's mission of providing education, support and advocacy for transgender and nonbinary individuals.

Shannon McKay, an ally and parent of a trans young person, said the $75,000 goal will go toward general operating funds to help trans and nonbinary people live and thrive authentically.

"It's harder to secure grants from corporations and foundations, and so fortunately, He She Ze and We has been built off of individual donors our whole time that we've been in existence," McKay said.

The funds help fuel the organization's programs, staff and community education efforts, which include working with schools and businesses to create inclusive environments.

BONUS VIDEO: 'Trans joy is an act of resistance,' parent says at dance party benefit

'Trans joy is an act of resistance,' parent says at Richmond dance party benefit

Beyond the financial goals, organizers emphasized the importance of creating a safe and celebratory environment for the community.

"To celebrate trans joy is an act of resistance, and with all the challenges out in the world right now, we are really focusing on community and community care and solidarity," McKay said.

The event drew a diverse crowd of allies, sponsors, parents, trans adults, friends and family members.

"I don't think that there's enough spaces for that, so we're trying to provide that space," Grayson Arthurs said.

Arthurs noted that the event gets bigger and better every year, with organizers always trying to incorporate new elements for the attendees.

"It feels really exciting," Arthurs said. "It feels humbling too. It feels really nice to be surrounded by people that care about this work and this organization and our mission in the same ways that we do."

Those who wish to support the organization can still donate or find resources by visiting HeSheZeWe.org.

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