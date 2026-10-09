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Virginia's Haynes Furniture and The Dump are closing after nearly 130 years: 'Bittersweet ending'

Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 8, 2026
Haynes
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Haynes Furniture and The Dump Luxe Furniture Outlet are closing after nearly 130 years in business.

Haynes Furniture first opened on Grace Street in Richmond and Main Street in Norfolk. E. J. Strelitz, the family-owned chain's executive chairman, created The Dump with his brother-in-law and a team of people, and both stores have continued to operate within the family.

"This is a bittersweet ending, filled with gratitude for four generations of customers and employees," Strelitz said in a news release. "Thank you to everyone who helped us along the way."

Going-out-of-business sales will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, assisted by SB360 Capital Partners. The sales will feature brand-name furniture, mattresses and rugs, with lots of savings and bigger markdowns throughout liquidation, according to the release.

"Generations of Virginians have trusted Haynes for quality and value, and The Dump Luxe Furniture Outlets made luxury brands accessible at outlet prices," said Aaron Miller, President of SB360 Capital Partners.

See the stores that are closing below:

Store
Full Address
City
State
Zip Code
Haynes Furniture
12620 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News
VA
23602
Haynes Furniture
6550 Hull Street Road
Richmond
VA
23224
Haynes Furniture
9515 West Broad Street
Richmond
VA
23294
Haynes Furniture
5324 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Virginia Beach
VA
23462
The Dump Luxe Furniture
1345 West Elliot Road
Tempe
AZ
85284
The Dump Luxe Furniture
815 Sidney Marcus Boulevard
Atlanta
GA
30324
The Dump Luxe Furniture
250 S Waukegan Road
Deerfield
IL
60015
The Dump Luxe Furniture
2860 S Highland Avenue
Lombard
IL
60148
The Dump Luxe Furniture
10251 North Freeway
Houston
TX
77037
The Dump Luxe Furniture
2700 Ranch Trail
Irving
TX
75063
The Dump Luxe Furniture
801 North Military Highway
Norfolk
VA
23502
The Dump Luxe Furniture
7204 Brook Road
Richmond
VA
23227

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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