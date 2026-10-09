Virginia's Haynes Furniture and The Dump are closing after nearly 130 years: 'Bittersweet ending'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Haynes Furniture and The Dump Luxe Furniture Outlet are closing after nearly 130 years in business.
Haynes Furniture first opened on Grace Street in Richmond and Main Street in Norfolk. E. J. Strelitz, the family-owned chain's executive chairman, created The Dump with his brother-in-law and a team of people, and both stores have continued to operate within the family.
"This is a bittersweet ending, filled with gratitude for four generations of customers and employees," Strelitz said in a news release. "Thank you to everyone who helped us along the way."
Going-out-of-business sales will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, assisted by SB360 Capital Partners. The sales will feature brand-name furniture, mattresses and rugs, with lots of savings and bigger markdowns throughout liquidation, according to the release.
"Generations of Virginians have trusted Haynes for quality and value, and The Dump Luxe Furniture Outlets made luxury brands accessible at outlet prices," said Aaron Miller, President of SB360 Capital Partners.
See the stores that are closing below:
|Store
|Full Address
|City
|State
|Zip Code
|Haynes Furniture
|12620 Jefferson Avenue
|Newport News
|VA
|23602
|Haynes Furniture
|6550 Hull Street Road
|Richmond
|VA
|23224
|Haynes Furniture
|9515 West Broad Street
|Richmond
|VA
|23294
|Haynes Furniture
|5324 Virginia Beach Boulevard
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|23462
|The Dump Luxe Furniture
|1345 West Elliot Road
|Tempe
|AZ
|85284
|The Dump Luxe Furniture
|815 Sidney Marcus Boulevard
|Atlanta
|GA
|30324
|The Dump Luxe Furniture
|250 S Waukegan Road
|Deerfield
|IL
|60015
|The Dump Luxe Furniture
|2860 S Highland Avenue
|Lombard
|IL
|60148
|The Dump Luxe Furniture
|10251 North Freeway
|Houston
|TX
|77037
|The Dump Luxe Furniture
|2700 Ranch Trail
|Irving
|TX
|75063
|The Dump Luxe Furniture
|801 North Military Highway
|Norfolk
|VA
|23502
|The Dump Luxe Furniture
|7204 Brook Road
|Richmond
|VA
|23227
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
-
-
This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.