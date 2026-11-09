Rare Olde Times fixture Harry 'Gerry' Laverty killed in Richmond hit and run

RICHMOND, Va. — Harry Laverty, 75, better known as Gerry, was a beloved folksinger who performed often at Rare Olde Times in Henrico's West End.

He died in a hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom.

Watch: Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run

Driver charged in deadly Richmond hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom

Now friends and fellow musicians are remembering his life and the music he leaves behind.

"Every time he touched a piece of music, he gave it 100%," longtime friend Hank Selby said. "He was a very gracious person."

Selby met Gerry at another open mic night in Richmond, and the rest was history.

"Gerry was opinionated. Wicked sense of humor," Selby said.

It was his quick wit and dry sense of humor that made him unforgettable.

His life was cut short Friday morning in a hit-and-run near East Main and 21st streets.

Police charged John McSparren, 47, with felony hit-and-run.

McSparren said he believed "he had struck a dog with his vehicle," according to court records.

"The whole thing is just damn tragic. I don't think I'll ever really get closure on this because it was so unnecessary," Selby said. "To get struck down like this is just too much."

Gerry's friends say they plan to have a tribute for him Tuesday night at Three Notch'd Brewing at 6 p.m., and it's open to the public.

McSparren is expected to have a bond hearing Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.