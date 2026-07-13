Mechanicsville man accused of possessing child sex abuse material, Hanover Sheriff's Office says

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover County man is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and identified William Langdon Reeder, 73, of Mechanicsville, as the suspect.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for Reeder's residence on Wednesday, July 8. The sheriff's office said several electronic devices were seized and Reeder was taken into custody.

Reeder was taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail. He is charged with possession of child pornography, with additional charges pending, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with more information or who believes they may be a victim is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or contact Investigator Eaton directly by calling 804-389-4460 or by emailing jleaton@hanovercounty.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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