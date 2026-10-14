Hanover man enters plea in child sexual abuse, domestic assault case; avoids jail time

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover man originally charged with multiple felony sexual offenses involving a child and assault charges involving a woman has entered an Alford guilty plea to two reduced charges.

Trent Hastings, 22, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of aggravated assault and battery and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to accept a guilty plea without admitting guilt, while acknowledging that prosecutors may have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Hastings was originally charged with two felony counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13, two felony counts of object sexual penetration of a child under 13, and three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery involving a woman known to Hastings. The incidents are said to have occurred in September 2025 and December 2025.

As part of the plea agreement, Hastings was sentenced to community corrections. He will not serve jail time under the current sentence. If he successfully completes all required programs, the charges will be dismissed.

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