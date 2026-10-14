Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

Hanover man enters plea in child sexual abuse, domestic assault case; avoids jail time

Trent Hastings, 22, entered an Alford plea to reduced charges and was sentenced to community corrections after originally facing multiple felony counts.
Trent Hastings, 22, entered an Alford plea to reduced charges and was sentenced to community corrections after originally facing multiple felony counts.
Hanover man avoids jail in child sex abuse case
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover man originally charged with multiple felony sexual offenses involving a child and assault charges involving a woman has entered an Alford guilty plea to two reduced charges.

Trent Hastings, 22, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of aggravated assault and battery and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to accept a guilty plea without admitting guilt, while acknowledging that prosecutors may have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Hastings was originally charged with two felony counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13, two felony counts of object sexual penetration of a child under 13, and three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery involving a woman known to Hastings. The incidents are said to have occurred in September 2025 and December 2025.

As part of the plea agreement, Hastings was sentenced to community corrections. He will not serve jail time under the current sentence. If he successfully completes all required programs, the charges will be dismissed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone