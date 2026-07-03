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Hanover man charged with child sexual abuse, domestic assault granted bond

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 3, 2026
Hanover Courthouse
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HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover man charged with domestic and sexual abuse was granted bond on Monday, according to online court records.

Trent Hastings, 22, was arrested Monday, June 22, after an investigation by the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Hastings is charged with two felony counts of aggravated sexual battery with a child under 13 years old and two felony counts of object sexual penetration with a child under 13 years old. He also faces three misdemeanor charges of assault and battery against a woman who is known to the suspect.

He was initially denied bond on June 24, but won his appeal Monday.

Hastings is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday for an attorney review hearing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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