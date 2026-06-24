Hanover man charged with child sexual abuse, domestic assault denied bond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Hanover man charged with domestic and sexual abuse earlier this week will remain behind bars after a judge denied him bond Wednesday.

22-year-old Trent Hastings was first arrested Monday after an investigation by the Hanover County Sheriff's Office. He faces two felony counts of aggravated sexual battery with a child under 13 years old and two felony counts of object sexual penetration with a child under 13 years old. He also faces three misdemeanor charges of assault and battery against a woman who is known to the suspect.

Hastings appeared by video at Wednesday's bond hearing. His attorney advocated for his release, arguing Hastings would not be a flight risk or a danger to himself or his community.

The prosecution listed the severity of some of the allegations as a reason he should remain in jail, including allegations of touching an infant family member on multiple occasions.

Hastings' attorney said the alleged victims are no longer living anywhere near Hastings, but the judge ultimately decided to deny bond.

Hastings' attorney immediately appealed the bond denial, so he will appear again before a judge on June 29th.

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