Hanover County taking applications for summer cooling assistance

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County residents who need help staying cool this summer can apply for financial assistance starting Monday.

A news release from county officials says the assistance is offered through the Department of Social Services on a first-come, first-served basis as funds are available.

To qualify, a household must have at least one of the following:



A child under 6

An adult 60 or older

An individual with a disability

Eligible households can receive assistance for:



Paying electric bills to operate cooling equipment

Covering security deposits for electricity

Repairing central air-conditioning systems or heat pumps

Purchasing and installing window-unit air conditioners

Buying whole-house fans, including ceiling or attic fans

Eligibility is based on the household's total monthly income before taxes. Income documentation for all household members is required.

Applicants must also submit electric bills in their name or with a service address that matches the applicant's.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 17. Click here or call 855-635-4370 to apply.



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