Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

Hanover County taking applications for summer cooling assistance

Top stories and weather for Monday, June 15, 2026
Top stories and weather for Monday, June 15, 2026
air conditioner
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County residents who need help staying cool this summer can apply for financial assistance starting Monday.

A news release from county officials says the assistance is offered through the Department of Social Services on a first-come, first-served basis as funds are available.

To qualify, a household must have at least one of the following:

  • A child under 6
  • An adult 60 or older
  • An individual with a disability

Eligible households can receive assistance for:

  • Paying electric bills to operate cooling equipment
  • Covering security deposits for electricity
  • Repairing central air-conditioning systems or heat pumps
  • Purchasing and installing window-unit air conditioners
  • Buying whole-house fans, including ceiling or attic fans

Eligibility is based on the household's total monthly income before taxes. Income documentation for all household members is required.

Applicants must also submit electric bills in their name or with a service address that matches the applicant's.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 17. Click here or call 855-635-4370 to apply.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone