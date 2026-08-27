RABA's Heart of Virginia Bike Festival will help kids get bikes

RICHMOND, Va. — A bike festival next month will be a great opportunity to help a child get a bike for Christmas.

The Richmond Area Bicycle Association or RABA is hosting the Heart of Virginia Bike Festival at the Hanover Courthouse on Saturday, Sep. 19.

The event benefits RABA's Bikes For Kids fundraiser and the Brain Injury Association of Virginia.

RABA's Andrew Mann says a bicycle represents an important milestone in childhood.

"I remember that first bike, that first Christmas," said Mann. "A bike is a kid's first taste of freedom. It just makes their life, and they get a chance to get outdoors, they get a chance to be active, and it's their first taste of freedom."

Every year the organization raises enough money to provide hundreds of bikes for kids.

"Last year we did over 700 bikes. I'm hoping to match that number this year," Mann said. "We're going to put the bikes all together on Saturday, November 21st, at the Richmond Raceway, which we're so thankful for. On Saturday, December 5th, we distribute the bikes out to all the Christmas Mothers. We also partner with a couple of different schools and Goochland Cares."

The Brain Injury Association is also an important recipient of funds from The Heart of Virginia Bike Festival. "Several years ago, my brother suffered a serious brain injury, and the BIA has been so supportive. They have the best information and do a wonderful job."

And if you'd like to ride one of the four courses, Mann says you won't be disappointed.

"The routes are all well laid out. They're on nice back roads that don't have a lot of traffic. We have several different routes, and distances. There's a ride for everyone."

If you'd like to volunteer or register for the 11, 33, 66, or 101-mile ride, just click here: https://www.heartofvabikefestival.org/