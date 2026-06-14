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Hanover NAACP celebrates Juneteenth with free concert and book festival at Randolph-Macon College

The Hanover County Branch of the NAACP brought together music, authors, education and community resources Saturday for its 6th annual Juneteenth Concert and Book Festival.
Hanover NAACP celebrates Juneteenth with free festival at Randolph-Macon College
Hanover NAACP celebrates Juneteenth with free festival at Randolph-Macon College
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ASHLAND, Va. — The Hanover County Branch of the NAACP marked Juneteenth Saturday with a free community festival at Randolph-Macon College.

The organization's 6th annual Juneteenth Concert and Book Festival brought together families for a day of live music, authors, food trucks, Black history skits, health resources, and panel discussions.

Alayzia Comey, the young adult chairman for the Hanover NAACP, said the event is about much more than a celebration.

"It's our Freedom Day, so that's when we became free. We want to make sure that's not forgotten — that's our history," Comey said. "This brings everyone together to understand our history because it is erased and it's starting to be, and that's not what we want. We want everyone to know we're here for our youth."

Comey said the event brought together all of the organization's committees, with a focus on education, religious affairs, and veterans, alongside the festivities.

"We have our vendors, we have our educational sessions today. We're giving away books, we have a comedian, we have dancing. It's a big huge community event, but we're pretty much promoting a lot with education," Comey said.

A dramatic performance was among the day's highlights, offering attendees a deeper look at the history and significance of Juneteenth.

Organizers said they hope the event will help advance literacy, spark meaningful conversations, and strengthen community connections across Central Virginia.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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