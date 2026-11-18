HANOVER, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, just before 7 a.m.

Deputies are looking for Eleanor Phillips. She is 80 years old.

Deputies said she last spoke to her daughter over the phone, Tuesday, around 5 p.m., from her home on Annfield Road in Beaverdam. She was due to pick up her son from work that evening, but never showed up. She has not returned home.

She could be driving a black 2008 Honda Accord with Virginia plate VFL5002. Flock cameras last saw it this morning, around 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Route 360 and Elm Drive, in Mechanicsville.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.