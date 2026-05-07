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Mechanicsville High's 'VilleFest' will support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Mechanicsville High School to host VilleFest in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
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RICHMOND, Va. — Mechanicsville High School students are preparing for one of the biggest weekends of their year.

The school's Student Council Association is getting ready for VilleFest, a community event that will raise money to support cancer patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

VilleFest will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to learn how to buy tickets.

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