Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

Archaeologists uncover artifacts believed to be associated with historic Hanover jail

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on August 5, 2026
Hanover jail artifacts
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Archaeologists uncovered a piece of Hanover County history while conducting studies for the Route 301/Hanover Courthouse Sidewalk Project.

A social media post from Hanover County Government announced the discovery, which archaeologists believe is associated with the historic jail.

Brick fragments, fire-damaged glass and other building materials discovered underground were part of the original jail, which caught fire in 1794.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone