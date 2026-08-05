Archaeologists uncover artifacts believed to be associated with historic Hanover jail

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Archaeologists uncovered a piece of Hanover County history while conducting studies for the Route 301/Hanover Courthouse Sidewalk Project.

A social media post from Hanover County Government announced the discovery, which archaeologists believe is associated with the historic jail.

Brick fragments, fire-damaged glass and other building materials discovered underground were part of the original jail, which caught fire in 1794.



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