Hanover Tomato Festival returns this weekend 🍅 What to know before you go

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The 48th annual Hanover Tomato Festival takes over Pole Green Park this Friday and Saturday, July 10 and 11, with live entertainment, nearly 100 vendors, tomato-themed contests and tomato-inspired food — all free to attend.

The festival runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Watch previous coverage: Free Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park 'is all about our community'

Free Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park 'is all about our community'

Friday entertainment

On the Main Stage, Gone Country Band performs at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Fifes and Drums of Yorktown performs at 5 p.m. and DJ music by Random Play Productions begins at 7 p.m.

The Children's Stage Friday lineup includes DJ music at 5 p.m., The Fifes and Drums of Yorktown at 5:30 p.m., Silly Bus Music at 6 p.m., Jonathan the Juggler at 7 p.m. and DJ music at 8 p.m.

Saturday entertainment

Love Story: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band performs on the Main Stage at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tomato-themed contests begin at 11 a.m., with opportunities to win prizes.

The Children's Stage Saturday lineup features 804 Dance Place at 9:30 a.m., Drew Dunbar at 10 a.m., Silly Bus Music at 11 a.m. and Barefoot Puppet Theater at noon.

Food and vendors

Visitors can enjoy tomato-inspired dishes including tomato basil cupcakes, spicy Thai Hanover tomato salad, lobster BLTs and chicken salad stuffed tomatoes. Traditional festival favorites, including bundt cakes, kettle corn and ice cream, also will be available.

Local vendors will offer fresh produce, honey, tea, desserts and pet treats, while artisans will showcase handcrafted jewelry, candles, hand-stitched journals, leather goods and more.

What to know before you go

The festival is pet friendly, with leashes required. Cooling stations will be available throughout the event. Admission and parking are free.

Learn more at hanovertomatofestival.com.



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