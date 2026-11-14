Driver killed in fiery crash after SUV hits tree in Hanover, deputies say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed early Saturday after an SUV crashed and caught fire in Hanover County, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the 9300 block of Hickory Hill Road around 5:40 a.m. for a crash involving a vehicle. An early investigation shows the SUV was heading west on Hickory Hill Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, the vehicle was on fire. The sheriff's office said the fire was so severe that deputies could not tell the make and model of the SUV.

Deputies found the remains of one person in the driver's seat. They have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information can call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6110 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. People can also submit a tip through the "P3 Tips" app. The sheriff's office said both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

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