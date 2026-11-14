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Driver killed in fiery crash after SUV hits tree in Hanover, deputies say

Richmond news update for Saturday, Nov, 14, 2026
Richmond news update for Saturday, Nov, 14, 2026
Hanover County Sheriff's Office
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HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed early Saturday after an SUV crashed and caught fire in Hanover County, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the 9300 block of Hickory Hill Road around 5:40 a.m. for a crash involving a vehicle. An early investigation shows the SUV was heading west on Hickory Hill Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, the vehicle was on fire. The sheriff's office said the fire was so severe that deputies could not tell the make and model of the SUV.

Deputies found the remains of one person in the driver's seat. They have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information can call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6110 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. People can also submit a tip through the "P3 Tips" app. The sheriff's office said both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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