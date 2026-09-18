Passenger killed, driver hospitalized in I-95 crash in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Hanover County late Thursday night.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at mile marker 88 at 11:55 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.

A preliminary investigation indicates a black sedan changed lanes and was struck by a tractor-trailer. The sedan then ran off the right side of the interstate and struck a tree.

The sedan's driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the sedan died at the scene. Troopers are withholding the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin.

The right lane and right shoulder were closed while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.