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4 Hanover schools earn national PTA Schools of Excellence recognition

Four Hanover County schools have received national recognition for their efforts to strengthen partnerships between families and educators.
4 Hanover schools earn national PTA Schools of Excellence recognition
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HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Four Hanover County schools have received national recognition for their efforts to strengthen partnerships between families and educators.

Atlee High School, Bell Creek Middle School, Cold Harbor Elementary School and Elmont Elementary School were recently named PTA Schools of Excellence.

The designation recognizes schools that work closely with parents and families to support student success and well-being.

Local PTA groups helped earn the honor through initiatives such as new mentoring programs for ninth-grade students and community-building events like movie nights.

School leaders say the recognition reflects a commitment to creating welcoming environments where families play an active role in education and student development.

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