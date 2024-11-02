Marie wants to rescue animals when she grows up

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 16-year-old Marie, a kind and charismatic teen with a smile that will brighten your day.

She wants to rescue animals when she grows up.

"There's animals who are having it really rough out there," she said. "I want to try to save every animal that I cross paths with."

She enjoys reading in the garden and is a champion crossword puzzler.

She also knows what she wants in a friend.

"I look for kindness, loyalty, and honesty," she said. "Those are the most important traits that a friend should have."

Marie would like to be part of a forever family that has a dog, and perhaps another sibling around her age, and of course, supportive parents.

"A mom and or a dad that will be there for me when I'm going through something that's rough," she said. "Deep down in my heart, I would know I belong. That I'm with the people I'm meant to be with. That would just be the perfect family."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.