Wyatt envisions a family life filled with love, care, and shared activities

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Wyatt, a 15-year-old with a passion for science, creativity, and taking things apart to rebuild them, also enjoys indoor activities like Legos, movies, video games, and eating.

He is described as funny, kind, gentle, and has a great imagination, with a particular interest in dinosaurs.

Wyatt loves animals and dreams of becoming an archeologist.

He requires care and support into adulthood and hopes for a family that is caring, exciting, friendly, and fun.

He envisions a family life filled with love, care, and shared activities, such as spending holidays together and engaging in everyday family activities.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

