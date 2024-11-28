Watch Now
Nora aspires to be adopted to achieve stability and support

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Nora, a 15-year-old with a passion for sports and a desire to be either a teacher or an entrepreneur, aspires to be adopted to achieve stability and support.

She would like to have a family that cares and is active, and she is ready to contribute by being supportive and trustworthy.

Nora believes that having people who genuinely care will help her stay motivated and positive.

She hopes to grow with her family, sharing both good and bad times, and prefers an active lifestyle.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

