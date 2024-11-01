Grayson hopes to find forever parents: 'I haven't felt love, real love'

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 16-year-old Grayson, who is sweet and has a big personality.

He is supportive and compassionate and enjoys video games, dancing, and chess.

"I love chess. I'm getting better at it. I'm not a grandmaster, but I'm good at chess," he said.

Grayson also loves being outside, playing sports, and cooking — especially spaghetti.

Grayson's favorite superhero of all time is Spider-Man, but what he wants in the real world is stability.

"I never had that," he said. "Throughout my whole history of life, I haven't felt love, real love."

Grayson thrives in one-on-one situations with people he trusts.

He hopes for forever parents he can share that bond with.

"A lot of times I feel like I'm left out, and I feel like I'm the only one without parents," he said.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.