Man killed in a Chesterfield neighborhood was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man killed in a Chesterfield neighborhood Saturday afternoon was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to Hamner Terrace at 4:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to Lt. George Turner with Chesterfield Police. That is in the Watermark neighborhood off Ironbridge Road in North Chesterfield County.

"When police arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound," Turner said. "The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that The crime appears "to be domestic in nature."

"I do get a sense that detectives know who they're looking for," Burkett said.

Police said their investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

"I was told by one neighbor they saw a champagne-colored sedan leaving the area," Burkett said. "If you're in this neighborhood and you saw that too, police may want to hear from you."

Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.