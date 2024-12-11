Inmate loses ear in Virginia prison. Concerns linger over staffing and prison violence.

JARRATT, Va. — Two violent incidents recently happened at Greensville Correctional Center, a Virginia state prison, leaving several inmates injured, including one who lost an ear, according to exclusive details obtained by CBS 6 Investigative Reporter Laura French.

Sources told French the issues were partly caused by a serious shortage of staff at the prison.

On November 27, a fight started in one of the prison’s housing units. Sources say staff was told not to step in and to monitor from other parts of the prison.

While the fight stopped on its own, four inmates were hurt, two of whom had to be flown to VCU Medical Center.

One of the injured inmates had his ear bitten off among other injuries, and the other suffered head and chest injuries.

The other two inmates were treated at the prison.

Four weapons were also found after the fight.

The next day, sources say reports show there was another issue when inmates refused to go into lockdown.

One of the inmates threatened a K9 officer and his dog.

Watch: CBS 6 asked about drugs in prison. Greensville Correctional shutdown questions.

The officer used pepper spray, but staff still couldn't move the inmate.

This was also blamed on the lack of staff.

CBS 6 reached out to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) was asked about the current staff situation at Greensville and what steps are being taken to fix the shortage.

The department was also asked what they are doing to keep staff and inmates safe.

A VDOC spokesperson acknowledged they received the inquiry and is processing our request.

This report comes after a leadership change at the prison last year.

The prison’s chief of security was put on leave after multiple overdoses, riots, and deaths were reported.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

