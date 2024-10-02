Inmate who stabbed Virginia correctional officers previously killed a K9, sources tell Laura French

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- Two Greensville Correctional Center officers have been released from the hospital after they were stabbed by an inmate on Tuesday, sources told CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French. Those sources told French the inmate allegedly involved in the most recent stabbing is the same person suspected in the April slaying of K9 officer Rivan.

The Belgian Malinois was killed in the line of duty "heroically protecting" his assigned Correction Officer, staff, and other inmates at Sussex I State Prison, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

K-9 killed protecting officer, inmate attacked by inmates in Virginia prison

According to French's sources, one of the victims in the most recent stabbing was an officer-in-training.

The sources added that typically an officer-in-training would not permitted to move inmates.

French has reached out to the VDOC for comment.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.