K-9 Rivan, killed in a Virginia prison attack, is remembered at memorial service

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Dozens of law enforcement representatives from across the east coast traveled to Central Virginia to honor the life of a fallen comrade Thursday afternoon.

That comrade is five-year-old K-9, Rivan, a Belgian Malinois.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, Rivan was killed in the line of duty earlier this month, "heroically protecting" his assigned Correction Officer, staff, and other inmates at Sussex I State Prison.

According to a press release from the VADOC, on Tuesday, April 2, three inmates affiliated with the MS-13 gang who are housed at Sussex I State Prison attacked another inmate in one of the facility's housing units. The press release says a fourth inmate appeared to be supervising the brutal attack.

VADOC says K-9 Rivan and his assigned Corrections Officer, Kharmishia Phillip-Fields, were on duty and working in the area. Officer Phillip Fields and Rivan were said to have responded to the attack, and when they did, Rivan was repeatedly stabbed and kicked by the inmates.

Despite staff attempting lifesaving measures, Rivan later died.

Virginia Department of Corrections

Officer Phillip-Fields sustained no serious injuries. The attacked inmate was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained in the attack and was later returned to the facility, according to VADOC.

"At least one person is alive today, and probably more, because of K-9 Rivan's sacrifice," said VADOC Director Chad Dotson during Rivan's memorial service.

Dotson said he would do everything in his power to make sure those responsible for Rivan's death would be held accountable.

"Virginia Department of Corrections will pursue prosecution for these individuals to the extent of the law. We will work hand in hand with Sussex Commonwealth's Attorney, for whatever they need, find whatever supports necessary, to bring justice to Rivan," Dotson said.

Dotson said legislation to take away supports for K-9 programming was proposed in the General Assembly, but it did not pass.

"They protect our correctional staff, they protect our inmate population, they deter aggressive inmate behavior, they conduct searches for contraband, help keep drugs from coming into our prisons, and provide mutual aid to outside law enforcement and to the communities where they are," Dotson said. "As Director of this agency, I will always fight to make sure our K-9 agency stays strong."

Rivan came from a K-9 family. His father worked for a police department in Southwest Virginia and his mother worked for the United States Secret Service.

Rivan came to the Virginia Department of Corrections in 2019 and was certified in July 2019. He would've turned six years old on April 30.

