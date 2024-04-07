Memorial planned to honor Rivan, K-9 officer killed by MS-13 members during Virginia prison fight

SUSSEX, Va. — A memorial service will be held Thursday to honor the K-9 officer killed "heroically protecting" others as a fight broke out at the Sussex I State Prison.

Rivan, the K-9, was killed while protecting his assigned corrections officer, prison staff and other inmates during an attack by members of the MS-13 gang against another inmate on April 2, according to officials with the Virginia Department of Corrections.

"Rivan was violently and repeatedly stabbed and kicked by the inmates and later died at the facility while VADOC staff attempted lifesaving measures," corrections officials said.

Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields was not seriously injured because of the Belgian Malinois' efforts to protect her, according to VADOC officials.

“The loss of Rivan is truly tragic, but it is important to remember he did not die in vain.” Director Chad Dotson wrote. “He lost his life while potenally saving the lives of two people, his assigned Officer and an inmate. The VADOC will never forget Rivan’s sacrifice.”

Local News K-9 stabbed to death by MS-13 gang members during prison attack The Associated Press

Officials said the inmates involved in the attack, at least three of which are confirmed MS-13 gang members, are from El Salvador and Guatemala.

The inmates were incarcerated for for various charges, including first degree homicide, attempted rape, kidnapping/abduction, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, child pornography charges, grand larceny, and possession of a Schedule III Drug, according to officials.

All four of the inmates involved were in the U.S. when they were arrested, officials said.

Dotson said the department plans prosecute the inmates to the fullest extent of the law.

The dog, who joined VDOC in 2019, would have turned 6 on April 30.

"Rivan came from a K-9 family with a strong public safety tradition," officials noted. '"His father worked for a police department in Southwest Virginia and his mother worked for the United States Secret Service."

A memorial service will take place at VADOC’s Academy for Staff Development in Goochland County Thursday, April 11 at 1 p.m.