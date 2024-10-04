Three inmates stabbed at Greensville Correctional, source tells Laura French

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- Three inmates were stabbed at Greensville Correctional Center on Thursday, sources tell CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French.

Sources say one of the inmates was airlifted to VCU Medical Center with deep cuts to his left abdomen, arms, and the back of his head. The second victim has cuts on his head and a third suffered cuts to his hand.

An inmate was responsible for the stabbings, according to the source.

This comes after sources said two Greensville correctional officers were stabbed by an inmate on Tuesday at the facility. Both officers were released from the hospital.

The inmate allegedly involved in the officer stabbings is who sources say was also responsible for the killing of a K-9 at Sussex I State Prison.

