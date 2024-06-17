Watch Now
Man killed in shooting near at White Oak Village, police say

Posted at 11:08 PM, Jun 16, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed not far from White Oak Village Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Grand Ledge Court, which is at the Townhouses of White Oak, for reports of a shooting at 7:30 p.m., Lt. Jonathan Lowery with Henrico Police said.

Police found a man with "obvious trauma," Lowery said.

Officials said the victim later died and their case was now classified as a homicide.

"The identity of the adult male victim is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications," Lowery said.

Detectives were "in the early stages" of their investigation, officers said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the p3tips.com app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

