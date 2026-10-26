Gov. Spanberger: Sen. Louise Lucas indictment timing erodes trust in the Justice Department

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger said Sunday that she is withholding comment on the federal indictment against state Sen. L. Louise Lucas while she reads the charging document, but said the timing of the charges further erodes trust in the Justice Department.

Spanberger made a stop in Richmond to attend a Souls to the Polls event, where she greeted voters and was asked about the indictment of Senate Majority Leader Lucas and the Justice Department's timing of the charges.

"Certainly I think that everyone should spend a little bit of time reading the indictment. The indictment lays out very serious charges, multiple counts, and so I continue to dig into that indictment and I'll be withholding comment for the immediate time being," Spanberger said.

Pressed on whether the timing represented a potential abuse of public trust, Spanberger pointed to a longstanding Justice Department practice.

"I think, importantly, the Justice Department for many, many years and decades had a practice of not taking any major legal action within a close time period of elections to avoid even the perception that there might have been any electoral efforts at interference," Spanberger said. "Unfortunately, they have broken that. And as someone previously as a federal agent, as a CIA officer, one who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, I think it is."

"That action, that change in that long-standing practice further erodes trust in the Justice Department and I think independent of any case at all that that is unfortunate," Spanberger said.

WATCH FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Sen. Lucas charged with federal crimes

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Sen. Lucas charged with federal crimes

Spanberger said the allegations themselves remain serious.

"The allegations, this case are extraordinarily serious and they are extraordinarily impactful, and so certainly in the coming days and weeks I think that people will be making longer statements related to the details of the indictment," Spanberger said.

On Thursday, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the indictment of Lucas and seven relatives on a total of eight counts. Federal authorities accuse Lucas of playing a leading role in an operation that illegally trafficked marijuana and laundered the proceeds, bringing in about $4.5 million. The FBI also accuses her of using her Senate position to influence legislation for financial gain.

"She arranged for the acquisition and distribution of marijuana, that she supervised the laundering of marijuana proceeds, and that she used her political influence to demand and accept a bribe, and attempted to influence Virginia legislation for the benefit of herself and her family," Blanche said.

In a statement posted to social media, Lucas did not directly address the allegations, but accused federal authorities of trying to silence her.

"The FBI, the Department of Justice and the full weight of the federal government have been wielded against an 82-year-old great-grandmother. I grew up under Jim Crow. I've seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them. I spent my life fighting back and I'm not stopping now. I'm not new to this. I'm true to this. I will not be intimidated. I will not be bullied and I will not back down," Lucas said.

After the news of her arrest, Lucas appeared for a court hearing in plain clothes, but in handcuffs and shackles. She has retained a Hampton Roads-area defense attorney.

Lucas is due back in court on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. at Newport News Federal Court.