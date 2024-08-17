Man killed in Petersburg shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police working a homicide investigation after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Petersburg.

Officers were called to Gordon Road just after noon.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The killing appears to be domestic-related, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.