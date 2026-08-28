Goochland sheriff announces suspension of Flock camera usage in the county

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Goochland County Sheriff Steven Creasey announced the county is suspending the use of Flock Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) cameras.

In a statement shared on social media, Creasey said the decision was made after considering community input, the public safety benefits of Flock cameras, privacy concerns and the "evolving legal landscape" surrounding the cameras.

Creasey noted that the decision is not the result of any identified misuse of the system.

"ALPR technology is a valuable investigative tool that helps law enforcement locate stolen vehicles, missing or endangered persons, wanted individuals, and vehicles connected to criminal activity. But I also recognize residents' concerns about privacy, data access, and the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens," Creasey said. "Both public safety and individual liberties are important, and neither should be discounted.

My office will continue to monitor legal, technological, and policy developments related to ALPR systems."

Creasey thanked residents who shared their views prior to the decision.

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