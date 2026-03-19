New owner talks Goochland Drive-In Theater prices and future plans: ‘We just can't wait’

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — John and Kristina Heidel announced they sold the Goochland Drive-In Theater to James and Kathryn Munsey after putting the business on the market last year.

The couple announced the Munseys were the “right people” to take over one of America’s top drive-in theaters.

"We had many, many serious folks, and we also have folks who just wanted the land. We didn't want to sell the land. We wanted to sell the Goochland Drive-In Theater, and met with a lot of great folks, but James and Kathryn [Munsey] really stood out to us," John Heidel about the months-long search for new owners. “Once you get to know James, you really see his heart, but he's also very intelligent and business savvy. He has what it takes to please a customer, make customers happy, and motivate crew."

Established in 2009, the theater is located off Interstate 64 between Richmond and Charlottesville. The venue has hosted countless first dates, family nights, and weddings.

WTVR

James Munsey emphasized the importance of continuity and staff retention.

The snack bar, which serves popcorn, hamburgers, vegan options and ice cream, will continue to operate with the same dedication, he said.

“Our expansion is going to be more events, more activities before the movies, and some enhanced dessert options. But the value that people get on the prices and the experience — that's not going to change a bit. So we just can't wait to welcome guests out here,” Munsey said. “There's nothing more important to us than maintaining exactly what this place has been and exactly what this place means to people.”

Kristina Heidel wiped away tears calling the decision to sell the business “bittersweet.”

“John demonstrated to our children, they were five and seven when this opened — he's shown them that you can do anything and the value of hard work,” she said. “I feel really proud of him, showing his family and all of us that it can be done, and then just providing something to the community that will live on in their memories forever.”

WTVR John Heidel (left) and James Munsey at the Goochland Drive-In Theater in March 2026

John said their dedication to the drive-in was a team effort, but wouldn’t elaborate on what lies ahead for the couple.

In the early 2000s, James and Kathryn Munsey owned Austins Special Events Company and Massino's Casinos.

James currently serves as the treasurer on the board of Carytown’s Byrd Theatre Foundation.

He plans to remain in his role as Chief Operating Officer of Matrix Capital Markets Group, a Richmond-based investment bank and division of Citizens Bank, while co-owning the drive-in.

“For Kathryn and me, we're just excited to be able to take over something that so many people love and a place where people come to for happiness and enjoyment and to escape,” Munsey said.

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