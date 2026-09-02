Goochland County board votes to restrict data centers to technology overlay district

GOOCHLAND, Va. —The Goochland County Board of Supervisors voted to restrict where data centers can be built in the county, limiting development to a designated technology zone.

The board approved new resolutions Tuesday night that would change the county zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan. The amendments make clear that data centers are not allowed outside of the Technology Overlay District, or TOD.

Goochland's TOD stretches from Interstate 64 about five miles down Route 288 to Patterson Avenue, covering more than 800 acres. The change means data centers would be off the table in other parts of the county, including areas near homes.

One man who lives near one of the proposed sites said the restrictions cannot come soon enough.

"Data centers will be built looking out of our front door and back door. We will have the noise, pollution, vibrations, and smell bombarding us from different directions," he said.

Goochland Supervisor District 5 Jonathan Lyle addressed concerns about the board's intentions at the meeting.

"I do not believe any of my colleagues wake up in the morning saying how can we make Goochland a horrible place to be?" Lyle said.

The Planning Commission will now review the proposed amendments and make a recommendation on the changes.

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