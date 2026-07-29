Crash shuts down all eastbound lanes of I-64 in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Goochland County after a crash Wednesday morning, according to a VDOT alert.
Virginia State Police troopers were called to mile marker 152 at 9:08 a.m.
State police said a vehicle struck a construction vehicle in the area.
No injuries were reported. The roadway reopened around 10:30 a.m.
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