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Crash shuts down all eastbound lanes of I-64 in Goochland County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 29, 2026
Interstate 64 / I-64 generic
Posted
and last updated

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Goochland County after a crash Wednesday morning, according to a VDOT alert.

Virginia State Police troopers were called to mile marker 152 at 9:08 a.m.

State police said a vehicle struck a construction vehicle in the area.

No injuries were reported. The roadway reopened around 10:30 a.m.

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This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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