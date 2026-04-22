Wear Orange Day encourages safe driving through highway work zones

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday is Wear Orange Day, part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, encouraging safe driving through highway construction zones.

On average, at least two people are killed in work zones every day. The Federal Highway Administration's latest statistics from 2024 note 899 people died in work zones. That includes 82 highway workers killed in road construction sites and 705 drivers and passengers. Additionally, about 39,000 injuries happen in work zones.

Drivers can take several steps to improve safety. First, keep your distance, as speeds can change unexpectedly. In 2024, rear-end collisions caused nearly one-quarter of all fatal work zone crashes.

Drivers should also slow down. Speed was a factor in more than one-third of fatal work zone crashes in 2024.

Finally, avoid distractions because unpredictable zones require your full focus. Give larger vehicles extra space and always watch out for pedestrians.

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