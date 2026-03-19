Missing Henrico teen last seen leaving Highland Springs High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen leaving Highland Springs High School on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, 14-year-old Gerard Dakouo was seen leaving the school on foot in an unknown direction around 1:55 p.m.

Police describe Dakouo as a Black male, approximately 5’1”, 110 lbs. with black hair. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black hat, black pants and a grey Adidas backpack.

There are concerns for his well being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the “P3Tips” app; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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