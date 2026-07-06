Richmond driver charged in head-on collision that killed 80-year-old Virginia man

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond man faces multiple charges after a head-on crash on Route 460 in Nottoway County killed an 80-year-old Burkeville man on Friday, July 3.

Eric Lambert Tune, 59, has been charged with reckless driving, failure to drive on the right side of the road, and driving while revoked or suspended, according to police. Additional charges are pending.

Virginia State Police say Tune was driving a 2015 Subaru Forester east on Route 460, near Plum Street, when it crossed into the westbound travel lanes and struck a westbound 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis head-on.

The driver of the Mercury, George Henry Osborne, 80, of Burkeville, was transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, where he died.

He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Tune was also injured and treated at the same hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

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