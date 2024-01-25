Teen on motorcycle killed in head-on wreck in Chesterfield, police say George N. Gravely

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the motorcycle driver killed in a head-on wreck Chesterfield County Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 18-year-old driver of a Honda CBR motorcycle was headed west on Hicks Road near the intersection with Cardiff Lane in Chesterfield around 3 p.m.

That is when police said the motorcyclist hit a car stopped in traffic, went into another lane, and ended up hitting another car head-on.

Police said George N. Gravely, of the 11000 block of Pennway Drive, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

An investigation into the wreck remains ongoing, according to police.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.