Friends remember Brown University shooting victim as brilliant, compassionate future doctor

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Friends and former classmates of Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov remember the 18-year-old Brown University freshman as a brilliant student known for his compassion.

Umurzokov and Ella Cook of Alabama were killed when a gunman opened fire in their economics class at Brown University. Nine others were injured in the attack.

Local News Midlothian grad killed in Brown University shooting remembered for kindness Cameron Thompson

The Midlothian High School graduates, home for winter break after their first semester of college, struggled to process the loss of someone they considered a mentor and leader.

"He was the smartest guy I've ever met. He was really hard working, but none of that took away from his ability and generosity he had towards helping other people," Alex Bradbury said.

Umurzokov had planned to become a neurosurgeon, a dream his friends say he pursued with unwavering determination.

"He was never scared of anything. Because I know a lot of people can have dreams, but then they think, oh, maybe this isn't for me. It might be too hard. I can't do it. And he never had that," Susanna said.

His friends remember him as someone who made time for others, whether helping with calculus and physics problems or participating in Model UN conferences where he was known by sight and voice even to those who didn't know his name.

"I struggled a lot with, like, calculus and physics. And he would take time out of his day to just take half an hour and help me with all of it," Maddox Johnson said.

Sienna Rosenberg said she looked up to Umurzokov because of his clear sense of purpose.

"I've always known and he's been really great at what he does. And like, I honestly feel like no matter what career path he chose, he was going to be amazing at it," Rosenberg said. "It sucks to think, you know, he probably could have saved lives doing what he was going to do, and now he's not going to be able to do that."

Beyond academics, Umurzokov was a teammate on the Spartans' Battle of the Brains team and served as a mentor and sounding board for his peers.

His friends expressed anger over the senseless violence and concern that the shooter's identity might overshadow the victims' memories.

"I feel like the thing I'm worried about is that when they finally do get him, that the shooter's name, whoever this monster is, is going to overshadow the Muhammad and Ella Cook, the two victims," Johnson said.

Despite their grief, Umurzokov's friends say they plan to honor his legacy of compassion, generosity and enthusiasm for learning.

"I think that remembering what he did and what he wanted to do is the best way to celebrate his life," Isaac said.

Click here to view a GoFundMe established by Umurzokov's family.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.