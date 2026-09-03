Gas line rupture prompts evacuations near Watch Hill, Walton Park roads

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A third-party contractor damaged a Columbia Gas of Virginia natural gas line along Watch Hill Road in Midlothian, prompting the evacuation of seven nearby homes.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Watch Hill and Walton Park roads after construction crews struck the line.

Columbia Gas technicians have made the situation safe and will make necessary repairs.

Seven houses were evacuated as a precaution. Road closures remain in place at the intersection. Drivers in the area should keep a safe distance between vehicles, reduce speed, and obey flaggers and all posted signs.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.