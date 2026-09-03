Man wanted for raping Virginia spa workers

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Investigators from two Virginia law enforcement agencies are searching for a man wanted in connection with sexual assaults at massage businesses in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County.

Cesar Mario Torres Juarez, 30, of Spotsylvania, is wanted on multiple charges. Investigators believe he may currently be in the South Boston, Virginia area.

The first incident was reported on March 12, 2026, when the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office received a report that a woman was forcibly raped while working at a massage therapy business in the 5000 block of Plank Road.

On Aug. 31, 2026, the Fredericksburg Police Department received a report of a similar assault.

A woman told investigators she was forcibly raped while working at a massage and wellness spa in the 2100 block of Plank Road.

With the help of witnesses, investigators developed a suspect in the Fredericksburg case and noted similarities to the suspect described in Spotsylvania.

The two agencies then collaborated and determined the crimes were connected.

Torres Juarez is described as a Hispanic male, 5'10", approximately 175 pounds, with black hair.

Torres Juarez faces the following charges in Fredericksburg:

Rape

Forcible sodomy

Object sexual penetration

Abduction with intent to defile

Strangulation

Torres Juarez faces the following charges in Spotsylvania:

Rape

Abduction by force

Assault and battery

Anyone with information about Torres Juarez is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122, option 2, or the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office at 540-582-7115.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.