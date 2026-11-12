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From firefighter to food influencer: The Untold story behind Keep Keen Fed

Firefighter turned food influencer talks to Catie Beck about how growing up in a restaurant, and doing meal reviews inside his firehouse, prepared him for the success he has achieved on social media, rating dishes and restaurants across the Richmond area.
The Untold Story of Keep Keen Fed
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RICHMOND, Va. — He’s a groundbreaking first responder who is now enjoying a second life on social media.

Keen Trinh was the first Asian American firefighter in the history of Henrico County.
But these days, you can also find him on Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms, reviewing restaurants and take-out spots across Virginia.

On the most recent episode of 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast,' the man behind 'Keep Keen Fed' dishes on his newfound foodie fame. And be sure to stay tuned to the very end, when we put this public servant’s palate to the test.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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