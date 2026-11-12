From firefighter to food influencer: The Untold story behind Keep Keen Fed

RICHMOND, Va. — He’s a groundbreaking first responder who is now enjoying a second life on social media.

Keen Trinh was the first Asian American firefighter in the history of Henrico County.

But these days, you can also find him on Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms, reviewing restaurants and take-out spots across Virginia.

On the most recent episode of 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast,' the man behind 'Keep Keen Fed' dishes on his newfound foodie fame. And be sure to stay tuned to the very end, when we put this public servant’s palate to the test.