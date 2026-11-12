Woman shot and killed in South Richmond; police searching for suspect

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed in South Richmond Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Richmond Highway, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said in a press conference at the scene. A woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male in his 30s, 6'1" to 6'3" tall, wearing a turquoise baseball hat. He was last seen running east from the scene.

"We do not think there's an ongoing threat to the community at this time, even though we haven't found this suspect," Edwards said. "We don't believe that other people are going to be targeted."

Anyone with information that may help police should call 780-1000 or 911.

Edwards said the investigation is the 39th murder investigation in Richmond this year.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.