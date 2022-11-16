Former classmate of alleged UVA shooter 'didn't believe it was him' after learning news: 'I was in disbelief'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A former classmate of Chris Jones Jr., the alleged shooter at the University of Virginia who police say killed three students and injured two others, said she broke down on Monday night at the gravity of the situation.

Brandi Porter graduated from UVA a year ahead of schedule in 2021. She met Jones her freshman year, saying the two hung out in the same friend group. She said the person who is now facing murder charges in the deaths of three UVA football players isn't the person she knew.

"When I first heard the news, I was in disbelief. Like, I didn't believe it was him. He was honestly one of the nicest people I met at UVA," Porter said.

After learning the victims were football players, it made her think back to earlier conversations where Jones had opened up to his friends.

"After he was no longer on the team, he got treated differently by a few players and a few guys that he would call friends. And from what he told me, it kind of confused him and made him feel kind of alone," Porter said.

Police have not released any information on a possible motive. While Jones is facing second-degree murder charges at this time, CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stoney said the charges could and likely will be upgraded later.

"The difference between second-degree and first-degree is premeditation. So if that element is present, then they can increase it to first-degree," Stone said.

Like so many others, Porter remains in disbelief, calling Jones' alleged actions incomprehensible.

"My heart truly goes out to the victims. I just wanted to express my experience in knowing him," Porter said.

Jones is due in court on Wednesday morning in Albemarle County.