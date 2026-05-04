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Richmond Flying Squirrels searching for one lucky couple to say 'I do' on home plate

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 4, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — One lucky couple will have the chance to say "I do" at home plate during a Flying Squirrels game this summer.

The Flying Squirrels are currently searching for a couple to get married at the team's "Wedding Night" game on Saturday, June 13.

The winning couple will receive an all-inclusive wedding or vow renewal with Nutzy as a groomsman and Nutasha as a bridesmaid.

Entrants must submit a form sharing their love story, explaining why they'd like to get married at a game and detailing their love for the Flying Squirrels.

"We can't wait to be a part of your forever FUNN!" a social media post from the team says.

Click here to submit your entry.

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