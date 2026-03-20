Flying Squirrels unveil art installations at CarMax Park ahead of Opening Day

RICHMOND, Va. — With Opening Day at CarMax Park quickly approaching, the Flying Squirrels turned the new baseball stadium into an art display for fans Thursday night.

The display features a monument honoring the Richmond 34, the VUU students whose sit-in protest became a defining moment in Richmond's civil rights movement. The park also includes artwork celebrating players with deep ties to the River City.

WTVR

David, a fan who has seen decades of RVA baseball, said the art is just part of what is going to make CarMax Park a sight to behold.

"I've been coming to Richmond baseball games since the 80s. I know some people have been longer, but I've been here quite a while and I just think this is a new era. As much as everybody loved the Diamond, loved the Atlanta Braves organization and all the success, I don't think it gets much better than this," David said.

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